Alfie Daly looks to get away for Stockwood Park - pic: Corinne Lovell

Stockwood Park were held to an exciting 31-31 draw by hosts Bugbrooke in their Counties One Midlands East (South) match on Saturday, writes Mark Lovell.

Skippered by Michael Powell in the absence of the unwell Jack Brooks, the visitors attacked from the first kick-off and after multiple phases with fine handling from forwards and backs alike, scrum half Alex Lovell put the outstanding Alfie Daly over for the first try.

Nick Dundee added the conversion, but Bugbrooke came back with an excellent score to level and then took control, going over three times in a blistering 10-minute spell.

Stockwood dug in and with the pack starting to gain some ascendancy, centre Dundee sliced through the defence to dot down, adding his own extras to put his side 24-14 behind at the break.

In the second period, Park dominated with Connor Underwood, Sonny Monaghan and Kieran Taylor prominent, while man of the match Daly shone in both attack and defence.

Following a period of Stockwood pressure, Sean McIntyre charged over for a try and Powell forced his way over from the base of the scrum to level the scores.

A close range try from prop Mark Smith, converted by Dundee put Park ahead, a lead they held until the final 10 minutes as Bugbrooke restored parity.

Despite further chances Park could not force the winner that their overall performance deserved as the points were shared.

