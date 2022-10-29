Michael Powell starred for Stockwood Park at the weekend - pic: Corinne Lovell

Stockwood Park fell just short against fellow Counties One Midlands East (South) promotion hopefuls Stamford, beaten 22-15 in a pulsating contest at London Road on Saturday.

The hosts started brightly, as although they lost flying wing Rob Jack to injury after only three minutes, went ahead moments later when young winger Conor Nash finished off a fine move in the corner, Sean Martyn adding the conversion.

They extended their advantage when replacement James McKenzie showed power and pace to finish off after slick handling from both forwards and backs to make it 12-0.

Stamford hit back with a converted try before a penalty from Martyn make it 15-7 to Park at half time.

After the break, the visitors closed the gap to a single point from a powerful counter-attack and Stockwood were forced into a further reshuffle after skipper Jack Brooks and Kyran Ryan both departed with injuries.

Stamford began to apply pressure and took the lead for the first time with 15 minutes to go with another try followed by a penalty.

This galvanised Park who attacked relentlessly looking for the equaliser, Alfie Daly, Mark Smith and Brandon Lewsey all held up close to the line.

Despite a grandstand finish which saw Park camped near the visitors line, they were unable to go over again, although the hosts can take plenty of positives from another spirited display.

