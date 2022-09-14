Stockwood Park RFC start with excellent away victory at Long Buckby

Stockwood Park's Jack Brooks makes an advance for his side - pic: Corinne Lovell

Stockwood Park started their Counties One Midlands East (South) season with a terrific confidence-boosting 20-15 victory at Long Buckby on Saturday.

Having won promotion last term, the visitors looked at home in their new surroundings, showing some outstanding team defence.

Park were led from the front by flanker and new captain Jack Brooks, while vice-captain and scrum half Frank Daly was a constant threat, as centre Sean Martyn collected 15 points with a try, two conversions and two penalties.

Long Buckby were on the attack from the start but the Park defence held firm, as they were brave and well organised.

They eventually came more into the game and after some skilful team play, Martyn burst clear in the midfield and sped unopposed to the try line.

He also added the extras and followed this with a penalty to give Stockwood a 10-0 lead at half-time.

Early in the second period, Long Buckby breached the Park defence to score a try before Martyn added a further penalty to take the advantage to 13-5.

Almost immediately some strong forward play from Stockwood saw tight head prop Mark Smith give a skilful short pass to fly-half Brandon Lewsey who sprinted clear to the line.

With Martyn’s boot doing the rest, the visitors moved into a 20-5 lead and looked odds-on to come out on top.

Their nerves were jangling in the final 10 minutes as Buckby threw everything at Park, going over twice late on, but Stockwood were not about to be breached again and clung on to record an encouraging win to start their league campaign.

This Saturday, Park entertain Market Bosworth at home with a 3pm kick-off.