Luton Rugby celebrate another score on Saturday - pic: Ian Nancollas

Luton RFC racked up their second consecutive Counties Two Midlands East (South) victory as they ran out 36-13 winners at Northampton Men’s Own on Saturday.

The visitors began well with Callum Strachan going over after just four minutes, David Hamm converting, as despite losing a bit of momentum, they scored again with 25 minutes gone, young newcomer Olly Reilly’s blistering pace blowing the opposition away as he deftly avoided the hosts’ defence, Hamm’s boot making it 14-0.

Luton didn’t have the first period all their own way though, with home captain Alex Tollan breaking through to cross the line.

However, Hamm’s high and long pass allowed Strachan to double his personal tally, with the extras putting the visitors 21-5 ahead at the break.

Men's Own opened the scoring in the second half with a well-constructed try, but from there the home side struggled to contain Luton.

Tries from second row Matt Yang and scrum half Cristian Nicolescu took the game way beyond their opponents and with penalty scores for both sides, it saw Luton claim the points with a comfortable victory, climbing the table to now sit in ninth place.