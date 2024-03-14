Students get a behind-the-scenes look at Luton Town FC training

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sports students from the University of Bedfordshire were recently given the opportunity to observe a training session and get an inside look at player preparations at Luton Town Football Club as part of the Education Partnership between the two institutions.

During their visit, students watched the first-team training session as players prepared for their Premier League match against Crystal Palace. The coaching staff were also on hand to share insights and students got the chance to meet with some of the squad following the session.

Speaking about the experience, one student said: “My takeaway from this visit is it’s really opened my eyes to what a Premier League level facility is like, for instance, pitch equipment and performance centre facilities. Also how the coaches communicate with players via different methods and the high intensity of the training.”

The Club’s first-team manager, Rob Edwards, and Chief Recruitment Officer, Mick Harford, also took time out to greet students and chat about their experience.

This exciting day out provided an opportunity for students from the School of Sport Science & Physical Activity to bring their studies to life and apply the focus of their course to a real-life football club.

Dr Martyn Morris, Head of the School of Sport Science & Physical Activity, added: “We place a big emphasis on getting our students graduate-ready, and the furthering of the partnership with Luton Town allows all of our students across the School to engage with industries they are interested in working in and gain invaluable feedback on what it is really like. The partnership with the Club offers so many opportunities for students to get involved; from elite, community, academy and also from behind-the-scenes from a sports business perspective.”

The University and Luton Town FC have a long-standing partnership stretching back over a decade, and the University became the Club’s official Education Partner in September 2023. This trip is just one of the many benefits on offer to students through a range of career development opportunities and work experience.