Super silver for teen badminton star Dalvi at Czech Junior International

Nadeem Dalvi, left, with playing partner Sam Jones

Luton badminton player Nadeem Dalvi won a superb silver medal at the Czech Junior International doubles event in Orlava recently.

Playing with Sam Jones, the duo started off by beating home opponents Vojtěch Havlíček and Tomáš Urbanec 21-12, 21-7, before coming up against seventh seeds Mark Koroša and Slonik Zupančič.

Dalvi and Jones triumphed 21-13, 21-11 to set up a semi-final clash with Indian pairing Venkata Uneeth Krishna Bhimavarapu and Avdhesh Jat.

An excellent 21-16, 21-17 victory followed, before they were faced with Malaysia’s Choi Jian Sheng and Bryan Goonting in the final, narrowly defeated 21-16, 21-17.

Dalvi had entered the singles draw too, beating Emil Dantler 23-21, 25-23 to make round two where he was defeated 11-21, 21-11, 21-14 by third seed Tauri Kilk from Estonian who reached the final four.