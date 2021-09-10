Teen Baldwin stars as Dunstable Town CC secure Premier Division status with play-off victory

Alec Baldwin, 17, claimed the man-of-the-match award in the first ever Beds County League play-off as Dunstable secured their Premier Division status for 2022 on Sunday.

Stand-in skipper Matt Woodcock scored a 62-ball 60 followed by Josh Thompson’s 34 to set Biggleswade 202 for victory.

Baldwin took 3-13 from his eight overs and reduced Biggleswade to 42-4, while Ian Gilbert claimed 3-32 to bowl the hosts out for 116, as the 85-run win ensured Dunstable won’t be relegated.

The club’s Herts League season came to a disappointing end after a 135-run defeat against Flitwick on Saturday.

Chasing 304 for victory, Mark Smith made 32, Josh Thompson his 28 and Sam Cherry 26 in Town’s 168 all out.

The IIs lost Letchworth Garden City after they were all out for 108, Harry Griffin hitting 31 before their opponents reached 110-1.

Ian Horton’s third hundred in a month earned the IIIs a final-day win and condemned Baldock to relegation.

Harry Wright’s 3-46 and Ricky Joshi’s 2-36 set up a chase of 245, which Horton (101no) and Robbie Coe (87) made light work of with an opening stand of 165.