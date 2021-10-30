Teen Thompson scores in Women’s FA Cup as Luton Town Ladies earn Billericay tie

Teenager Shanice Thompson scored her second goal in successive games as Luton Town Ladies beat Wroxham Women 3-2 in the FA Women’s Cup third qualifying round on Sunday.

Olivia Abraham and Jess McKay were also on target as the Hatters are now away to National League side Billericay Town Women in the first round proper on November 14.

Thompson also netted on Wednesday night as the Hatters won 4-0 at AFC Dunstable Women in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division.

Abraham, Fiona Constable and Lil Sanders all scored as well in a comfortable away triumph.

Luton host Bedford Ladies this weekend.

>> The U13s took on Leighton United Vixens Reds as they returned to winning ways against a resilient opposition.

After an even first half, Leighton took the lead early in the second period.

Luton’s quality shone through, with Lilly Kelly hitting a contender for goal of the season.