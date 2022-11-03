Teenage sensations on-song for Hatters Ladies in FA Women's Cup victory

Luton Town Ladies' Lil Sanders was on target in the FA Women's Cup

Luton Town Ladies’ teenage sensations were the stars of the show as they beat AFC Sudbury 4-1 in the FA Women’s Cup third round qualifying contest on Sunday.

Rob Burton’s side made a fast start at their new Barton Rovers home, as Lil Sanders came close after only two minutes, rounding the keeper only to be denied by a goal-line clearance.

From the resulting corner she was on target though, turning in Jess McKay’s delivery to break the deadlock.

The Hatters continued to push, Leyah Maddix denied by a great save from the Sudbury stopper on 20 minutes.

However, Luton dropped their guard and 10 minutes before the break, the visitors were level after a mistake at the back and error by keeper Angelika Kopec allowed Holly Kennard to score.

Changing ends disappointed with the equaliser, Adi Milton was replaced by teenager Shanice Lewis for her debut.

A minute later the game took its biggest turn, AFC’s Aliyat Lambe shown a second yellow card for a deliberate foul, as the visitors were reduced to 10 players.

Advertisement

Luton pounced on this opportunity and on the hour mark were in front once more, Fiona Constable’s corner headed home by youngster Kiera Palmiero.

The ladies continued to press, as Maddix had to go off, replaced by another teenager in Sapphire Rohan, who with nine minutes left, made it 3-1, finding the net from Shanice Lewis’s delivery.

Deep into added time, Lewis got in on the goal action, slotting home a lovely composed finish as the Hatters pocketed £4,000 for the victory.

Town are now through to the first round proper where they will face FA Women's Premier Division South side Ipswich Town on November 13, while they are back in league action this weekend, hosting Colney Heath at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Advertisement

» Gemma Whitchurch scored a hat-trick as AFC Dunstable Women hammered Haverhill Rovers 5-0 in their Eastern Region Women's Football League Division One North on Sunday.