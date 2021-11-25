The 61 FC (Luton) fall to defeat at Eynesbury

A spirited 61 FC (Luton) were beaten 3-0 by Eynesbury United at Hall Road on Saturday.

The visitors started the game well and frustrated their hosts for large parts of the first half but were undone by a superb 25-yard free kick from Owen Dixon which left keeper Daniel Bobinski with no chance.

61 FC started the second period in bright fashion and should have been level on 65 minutes, with some great work down the left by Connor Taylor, who crossed for Reece Goldbourne, but he was unable to hit the target from close range.

United made them just three minutes later as they doubled their lead, fashioning an opportunity on the left, Joshua Spavins making no mistake with a header inside the six-yard box.

Despite 61 FC’s attempts to get a goal back they were unable to break down a solid Eynesbury back-ine, and the hosts wrapped up the three points in the 79th minute when Ryan Baxter fired home from outside the area.