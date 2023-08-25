News you can trust since 1891
The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire - Russell Beard plays pickleball

Dunstable Hunters Pickleball Club’s 100th player came through their doors tonight.
By Trudie EllisContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire - Russell Beard and his son Harry join in on all the fun. Who would have thought when I took this picture a couple of months back he would walk through our doors and take this spot. They had fun and Captain Rex said they played very well.

The club meets Thursdays and Saturdays at the Dunstable Centre on Court Drive. You can find out more at https://www.dunstablehunters.org/

