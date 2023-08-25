The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire - Russell Beard plays pickleball
Dunstable Hunters Pickleball Club’s 100th player came through their doors tonight.
The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire - Russell Beard and his son Harry join in on all the fun. Who would have thought when I took this picture a couple of months back he would walk through our doors and take this spot. They had fun and Captain Rex said they played very well.
The club meets Thursdays and Saturdays at the Dunstable Centre on Court Drive. You can find out more at https://www.dunstablehunters.org/