Thomas scores twice as Barton defeat Arlesey to make FA Cup progress

Barton ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in their FA Cup extra preliminary round replay at Arlesey Town on Tuesday night.
Lewis Thomas scored twice in the first half, with Kenny Watson notching a first goal for the club in the second period as Tony Fontanelle’s side now face Hashtag United on Saturday, August 20.
Rovers had been held to a 1-1 draw at the weekend after conceding a late equaliser.
The hosts started the game strongly against their opponents from a league below as they controlled possession early on.
Goalless at the interval, Rovers then took the lead when Tony Burnett broke the deadlock on 66 minutes.
Barton didn’t capitalise on their dominance to find a winner, Stuart Mortimer scoring a stunning equaliser, firing into the top corner from fully 45 yards out.
The visitors almost nicked the win as Mortimer and Tarik Dallas went close, but neither side could find another goal.
Rovers entertain AFC Dunstable in their opening Southern League clash this weekend.