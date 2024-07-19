Three Luton youngsters make their debuts at English Schools Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trio of athletes head to Birmingham

​T​hree of Luton AC’s junior athletes made their debut appearances at the 93rd English Schools Championships in Birmingham over the weekend.

​Gordon Addison, the coach who guided Olympian Revée Walcott-Nolan to an English Schools third place back in 2011, was hugely excited to see one of his athletes back on the junior national stage, in 16-year-old Herbie Johnson. Although there was no medal this time, the teenager won his 1,500m heat in style and ran a great race to finish sixth in the final.

Jake Davis, 13, came 10th in his 1,500m heat which wasn’t enough to progress any further. However mixing with the older athletes and staying over for three days all contributed to a great learning experience for the youngster, who potentially has five more years to compete at the event.

Luton Athletics Club member Benjamin Ohwariovbe - pic: Luton AC

The newest member of Luton AC, Benjamin Ohwariovbe, 16, recently spotted at the Luton School’s Trials, had enjoyed some good sessions with throws coach Geoff Grinstead. Having coached his son to the discus final last year, Grinstead was also on hand to see Ohwariovbe come seventh in his shot put final. To complete an exciting weekend, the thrower was also the Bedfordshire flag bearer and led the team on the athletes parade.