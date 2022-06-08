Three new signings for Dunstable Town as a host of Blues agree to stay on next season

Dunstable Town have announced a number of new signings

Dunstable Town head coach Joe Deeney has begun shaping his squad for the 2022-23 season with a number of new arrivals.

The first incoming was central midfielder Alfie Osborne who has agreed to switch from Leighton Town where he spent the last four years, also playing for London Colney and Colney Heath previously.

Deeney told the club's official website: “I have always been impressed with Alfie, he has great energy, is a leader and brings qualities and attributes to the group we lacked at times last season.”

“He brings another big personality to the group we have.

"He is an excellent addition and I’m really looking forward to getting to work with him.”

Two goalkeepers have also joined up, with former Leighton Town, Welwyn Garden City, and Newport Pagnell Town stopper Charlie Jones signing from Winslow United where he was Supporter's Player of the Season last term.

Deeney continued: "I have known about Charlie for some time.

"His distribution is outstanding as well as his communication, shot stopping and command of his area.

"Charlie’s addition will allow us to make some adjustments to the way we defend.

"Having met with Charlie he has an incredible self-belief, confidence and a big personality which shines through straight away.”

Jones joins fellow stopper Connor Coulson who has returned to Creasey Park, after playing 40 times for Leighton Town as they won the Beds Senior Cup last season.

Deeney said: "Connor is an excellent addition to our group for next season.

"He has a great physical presence and stature in the goal and makes big saves at big moments in games.

"He is commanding and dominant and brings that in addition to an excellent back-line.

"He has good experience and has delivered in big important games during his time with Leighton.”

When detailing why he has moved to bring in two goalkeepers to compete for the number one role, Deeney continued: “I felt it was critical to ensure we had two outstanding goalkeepers at the level ready for next season.

"The schedule is intense and to have only one goalkeeper I feel is a huge risk.

"Too often as managers, we are reactive when a goalkeeper gets injured, suspended or unavailable and are rushing around trying to find an emergency option.

"Both Charlie and Connor bring very different attributes and most importantly are both excellent characters.

"I know that both will push and help each other which is imperative.

"We are going to have depth and strength at every position next season starting with our goalkeepers.”

Meanwhile, full back Kyle Davison-Gordon has committed for the new season, with Deeney adding: "I worked with Kyle for a year full time when he was 18 so I know him well.

"He brings a wealth of experience at this level and has played recently at higher levels.

"Kyle is an excellent athlete and being left sided brings a vital balance to our back-line.

"Kyle brings an excellent ability not just without the ball but also with the ball to build attacks from deep.

"He adds to what I feel is already an outstanding number of centre backs we have ahead of two excellent goalkeepers.”