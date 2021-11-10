Three tries in 15 minutes sees Dunstablians beat Huntingdon

The latest rugby news - pic: Getty Images

Dunstablians got back to winning ways following last weeks defeat to Stockwood Park, overcoming Huntingdon 24-16 at Bidwell Park on Saturday.

The matchday squad continued to show several changes due to injury and unavailability, as the game started with the visitors having the advantage of the wind behind them.

They opened the scoring with a penalty from outside the Dees 22 inside the first two minutes.

Dunstablians started to get into the match with the pack becoming dominant and Huntingdon conceding territory, resulting in a number of turnovers, which the hosts finally capitalised on, resulting in their first try of the day from winger George Hand, although the conversion was missed.

However, almost immediately Huntingdon broke through the Dees defence to score an unconverted try and lead 8-5.

Their advantage was further extended by a penalty on 30 minutes as Huntingdon moved 11-5 in front at the break.

The Dees scrum continued to dominate the Huntingdon pack, putting the hosts on the front foot, as some good handling from backs and forwards was rewarded with three tries in 15 minutes, full back Zach Bourne, co-captain Kevin Boland and hooker Craig Scanlon all going over, with two converted.

Now looking to kick on in the final quarter, Dees’ first up tackling allowed Huntingdon through to score an unconverted try.