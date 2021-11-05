Titan Tysie writes her name in Luton boxing history with a first pro victory

Victory! Tysie Gallagher celebrates her debut triumph - pic: Richard Owen (Don't Pose Photography)

Tysie Gallagher became Luton’s first ever female professional boxer with a thrilling win over Spain’s Vanesa Caballero at the Watford Leisure Centre on Saturday evening.

Gallagher has been with coach Tony Pill at London’s Pug Gym for little over a year and was chomping at the bit to make her mark against a 37-year-old opponent with four wins, 12 defeats and three draws to her name.

Caballero took no prisoners right from the first bell, marching forward with intent, undaunted by the roar of the Luton crowd ringing around the auditorium.

Tysie Gallagher lands a blow in her maiden fight - pic: Richard Owen (Don't Pose Photography)

Gallagher was light on her feet as she worked skilfully on the back foot, sending a straight right to the head of the Spaniard and following it up with a lightning left hook.

The advancing Caballero tried to smother Gallagher at close quarters in the second, working to negate the Luton fighter’s jab and throwing the back hand trying to land big.

In the third the forward pressing Caballero was caught out, as Gallagher let go with a huge left that sent her opponent to the canvas, as a timely ring of the bell kept the fight alive.

The Madrid fighter decided to try and rough-house Gallagher and her awkwardness led to several head clashes but just as the fight appeared to be spoiled, Luton’s history maker took control.

Her ringcraft shone through as she kept her opponent at distance and moved out of the way as Caballero tried to hold.

Gallagher’s technical abilities came out on top, slipping in and then out of range to frustrate her opponent and land some slick shots that had the crowd baying for more.

As the final bell rang both fighters embraced in appreciation at what was an excellent fight, testament to the quality of the first ever Boxing Management London show.

Afterwards the former Cardinal Newman pupil broke the fight down concisely, saying: “I stuck to boxing and kept it long after three rounds.

“The first two rounds I wasn’t doing that and when you fight fire with fire it looks messy.

“When I did step back and relaxed it was much better.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who bought tickets, the atmosphere was electric.

“I just want to keep the momentum, I’ve shaken off that ring rust and I’m looking forward to the future.