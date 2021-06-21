Top return by Luton AC’s Walcott-Nolan as she claims an England vest

Luton AC's Revee Walcott-Nolan

Luton Athletic Club’s Revee Walcott’s has had an incredible run of form on her return to competition recently.

In her first 800m race in almost a year last month, the 26-year-old ran 2.01mins in a mixed event at Wormwood Scrubs which put her seventh in the national rankings.

It was a performance that caught the eye of the England selectors and she gained her first vest when competing and winning the 1,500m at the Loughborough International.

In a slow race in high winds, Walcott-Nolan easily outsprinted Scotland’s Jenny Selman to win in 4.20mins.

Moving up a level, she was then selected for Great Britain at the European Team Championships in Poland.

Against athletes from Italy, Germany, Poland and France, Walcott-Nolan was selected for the 3,000m a distance she last ran 11years ago.

Competing in the spectacular Silesian National stadium, she claimed victory on the final lap in 9.09mins.

Afterwards, Walcott-Nolan said: “I’m really enjoying competing at the moment and I’ve set personal bests in every distance from 800m to 5,000m already this season so I am very excited to see how much more I can progress.