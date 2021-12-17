Totts led lead slip as they are beaten by Eynesbury United

Totternhoe let a 1-0 lead slip as they were beaten 2-1 by Eynesbury United in their SSML Division Two clash on Saturday.

The hosts moved ahead after 30 minutes when a wonderful flowing move ending with a brilliant volley into the bottom corner by George Capehorn.

With virtually the last kick of the first period, Eynesbury scored a superb free kick from Owen Dixon which flew past keeper Tom Palmer.

The second half was also a tight affair, before a controversial goal by Samuel Piesse that the hosts were convinced should have been ruled out for offside, saw Eynesbury win it.

The reserves’ contest against Potton reserves was a real game of two halves.

Trailing 3-0 at the break, a spirited Totts brought it back to 3-2 with goals from two club favourites fresh back from very long term injuries.

Josh Wilson produced a lovely finish and Calum Burgess netted a coolly taken penalty, but Totts couldn’t find an equaliser.

Totternhoe head to Tring Corinthians this weekend.