Tournament football a huge success as it returns to AFC Dunstable

The AFC Dunstable summer tournament was a huge success at the weekend

After three years with no annual youth tournament due to Covid, AFC Dunstable held an amazing event over two days at the weekend.

With 90 teams taking part across both days it was certainly an event to remember for all players involved at Creasey Park.

On Saturday, the U11s tournament saw London Colney beat a very good Wealdstone team on spot-kicks to triumph, as the U13s competition was won by Edgware Town, who saw off tough opposition in Parks Youth, also via a penalty shoot-out.

AFC Dunstable U12s lift the cup after beating Bedford Town Whites 1-0

The U15s event was won by Cockfosters who defeated Leighton Town 2-1 in a very competitive final.

On Sunday, Flitwick Eagles were too strong for Sundon Athletic in a very fair and competitive final, before AFC Dunstable’s U12s were crowned champions as they edged out Bedford Town Whites 1-0 in their final.

Dunstable Town Lions were also triumphant in the U14s cup, seeing off a strong Wingate & Finchley side on penalties after what was a very close final.

The club staged group matches for U7s to U9s too, as a statement from AFC about the event, said: “The club would like to thank the volunteers, referees, committee, coaches, players, Creasey Park staff and the spectators for making it run so smoothly.

"We pride ourselves on making our tournaments well run and most of all, enjoyable. After three hard years away we've come back and delivered a brilliant tournament.

"We had so many positive comments from coaches and spectators who we hope will come back again next year.”

» AFC Dunstable announced a year-long partnership with Luton professional boxer Linus Udofia and his LUBXNG clothing brand last week.

The LUBXNG logo will appear on the back of the club’s shirts next season, as a statement from AFC said: “Linus is keen to support the club reach its goals and is aware of how well we did last season.

"As a local sportsman he wants to support a local sports team and the community.

"We look forward to working with Linus and will be promoting his brand and fights over the coming year.