Two for Palmiero as Hatters Ladies hit back to beat Sudbury

Tanya Blacksley starred for Luton Town Ladies on Sunday

Luton Town Ladies recovered from a goal down to run out 4-2 winners at AFC Sudbury Ladies in their Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division clash on Sunday.

The visitors began slowly, keeper Angelika Kopec forced into action early on, before Town were 1-0 down with 16 minutes gone, the first time they had trailed this term.

They could have been behind by more when Sudbury were then awarded a penalty 20 minutes in, but Kopec produced fine save to keep her side in it.

Just before half time, substitute Fiona Constable swung in a corner, which was met by captain Jess McKay, who was denied by the home keeper.

After the break it was a different game, as the Hatters came out of the traps quickly, managing three shots on target within the first four minutes, the last being converted by youngster Kiera Palmiero.

Luton continued to up the tempo and in the 55th minute striker Leyah Maddix put Town ahead, firing home after her first attempt was saved.

Just 60 seconds later and Town were 3-1 in front, McKay rounding the home stopper and sliding the ball into the net.

The Hatters weren't finished there either, Palmiero doubling her tally with an exquisite finish from 15 yards just after the hour mark.

Sudbury did grab a consolation with 12 minutes to go, but they couldn’t come back from Luton's fast start to the second period, which saw Town earn a fifth successive win, as they are now five points clear at the top of the table.

Tanya Blacksley was awarded player of the match for a solid defensive display, as the ladies aren’t in action this weekend, hosting Sudbury again in the Women’s FA Cup third qualifying round on Sunday, October 23.

» AFC Dunstable Ladies emerged 2-1 winners over Hutton in their League Cup clash on Sunday.

The hosts went ahead through Mollie Burgess, before Gemma Whitchurch doubled the advantage.

