Two new signings for Barton Rovers but leaders Berkhamsted prove too strong

Rico Greco in action for Barton Rovers at the weekend

Barton Rovers fell to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday against table-toppers Berkhamsted on Saturday.

With two new arrivals during the week, manager Tony Fontenelle gave a debut to ex-Luton Town youngster Rico Greco and a place on the bench to Temi Akinbusoye, the highly rated striker who had joined from Stotfold.

Early play was dominated by Berkhamsted who are favourites for promotion but Rovers were putting up a good battle all over the park.

The first real effort fell to the hosts as Greco’s piledriver sailed just over the bar on the half hour mark.

Only minutes later Berko’s pressure paid off when they took the lead through Lewis Toomey’s strike from just inside the area.

Barton should have gone into the break on level terms when a mazy run by Ty Ward ended with his shot hitting the inside of the post and rolling harmlessly back out.

The second period started at a high pace, with the visitors getting the crucial second just five minutes in, Cheyce Grant doubling their advantage.

Moments after the hour mark, ex-Barton striker Elliot Bailey made it 3-0 to condemn Rovers to a home defeat, as manager Fontenelle said: “The lads put in a good shift but it’s always about fine margins.

“We were desperately unlucky to go in 1-0 down at half time, as Ty Ward’s effort hitting the post and rolling out could have changed the face of the game.”