Two wins out of two for Dunstable Town following Great Wakering FA Cup triumph

Kyle Faulkner in action for Dunstable Town against Great Wakering Rovers - pic: Cupcake 99 Photography

Dunstable Town progressed through to the preliminary round of the FA Cup thanks to goals from Kelvin Osei-Addo and Remell Stirling as they saw off Great Wakering Rovers 2-0 at Creasey Park on Saturday.

The visitors started brightly, but after their initial forays, Osei-Addo had two attempts in two minutes bravely blocked by keeper Harry Fairs, while visiting defender Perry Dunn hit the post in the fourth minute.

Dunstable went ahead on 35 minutes following a superb ball from Tolu Ikuyinminu, with Osei-Addo finishing in style.

Just before the break, J’Ardell Stirling sent Osei-Addo through, but he chose to square the ball and the chance went begging.

After the break, head coach Joe Deeney, replaced Osei-Addo with Remell Stirling and it took the 19-year-old only four minutes to get on the scoresheet as he netted from close range to double the lead, Ikuyinminu with the assist once more

Ten minutes later a long kick from Connor Coulson sent Stirling away but his shot was narrowly wide.

Rovers were not lying down and Coulson reacted quickly to a drive on the hour mark, with Eusebio Da Silva heading wide, and then Coulson making another stop.

Late on, Joe Sellers-West found Stirling who fired over, with Sellers-West denied twice by some brave defending.

Dunstable are now through to face West Essex and host Tring Athletic, managed by former Blues assistant manager Ryan Sturgess, this weekend.

The Blues had begun their SSML Premier Division season with an impressive 2-0 win at Potton United.

An injury to skipper Jamie Nicholls in the warm-up saw Terrence Muchineripi replace the visitors’ talismanic leader, but the hosts should have moved ahead early on, Jim Burnside missing the target as United had the better of the opening 20 minutes.

It was Kelvin Osei-Addo who scored a well-taken goal on 37 minutes, as picked out by Kyle Davison-Gordon, he brought the ball down on his chest, beat his man and slid the ball past the advancing keeper.

The cheers from the away support were jubilant when on the hour mark, Tolu Ikuyinminu ran almost the length of the pitch, cut inside and audaciously sent the ball over the head of the Potton keeper to ultimately secure the three points for Dunstable.

There were some immense personal performances on the night, with the man of the match award finally awarded to Ethan Creary, although Benji Crilley ran him a very close second.

In goal, Connor Coulson did everything that was expected of him too, with his handling and kicking impressing.