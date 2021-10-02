Udofia determined to prove himself against Vrenozi at Wembley Arena

Linus Udofia is back in the ring this evening - pic: Mark Robinson

Luton boxer Linus Udofia is desperate to prove himself on the big stage when he takes on Albanian opponent Xhuljo Vrenozi at the SSE Arena in Wembley this evening.

Udofia, 28, with 16 wins from 16 bouts to his name, goes up against an opponent who is a year his senior and has 17 victories from 20 fights himself.

On the fight, Udofia said: “He’s coming to knock me out, he’s got more fights than me, more wins than me, and it’s going to be a massive test, but it’s nothing I’ll ever shy away from.

“I’m at the point now where I feel I need bigger fights.

“I need to be in the big shows, I need to be in the big fights here, not only to prove to myself, but to show people that I belong in this division and it’s time now.

“It’s a very exciting time, the next 18 months are going to be very exciting, I just want to showcase it all and you’ll see the best of me.”

Udofia will be on the undercard of a bill that is being headlined by Chris Eubank Jr’s bout against Sven Elbir.

Meanwhile, European Welterweight champion David Avanesyan will defend his title against British challenger Liam Taylor.