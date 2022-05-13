Udofia ready for a 'domestic classic' against Bentley for the British Middleweight title

Linus Udofia in action earlier in his career against John Harding - pic: Mark Robinson

Luton boxer Linus Udofia is ready for what he believes will be a ‘domestic classic’ when he goes up against Denzel Bentley for the British Middleweight title at the O2 Arena in a bout broadcast live on Channel Five this evening.

The 28-year-old has a record of 17 successive wins since turning pro in 2016 and announced himself on the domestic scene with a points win over Tyler Denny to claim the English Middleweight title three years later.

He defended his belt against John Harding Jr and Xhuljo Vrenozi, but now faces an opponent with 15 wins, one draw and one defeat, who is looking to reclaim the title he won in November 2020, holding it for just five months before being beaten by Felix Cash.

Speaking in the pre-fight press conference, Udofia said: “A fight like this was speculated to happen at Southern Area level and it didn't really make sense to be honest.

"This is the perfect time for both of us now, as I think we've both matured in our career, everyone in the middleweight division has been on a collision course and it's mine and Denzel’s time to kind of go at it.

"It’s massive, it’s on Channel Five, on terrestrial TV, I'm going to have people’s nans watching me

“It’s going to be a bit crazy and no better place to have it on, free to air, everyone can see it and I can’t wait to go.

"It’s a good fight, in my opinion it’s going to be a domestic classic.