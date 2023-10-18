Luton fighter eager to have his next bout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton boxer Linus Udofia is eager to get back into the ring as soon as possible after suffering a horrific eye injury as he was beaten by Kieron Conway in his attempt to win the vacant WBA International Middleweight title recently.

The 30-year-old, with one defeat from 19 matches going into the fight on the undercard of the WBA featherweight world title contest between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington in Sheffield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conway had 19 victories from his previous 23 bouts, and in a meeting that had originally been scheduled for May, was a close contest in the opening six rounds.

The physically imposing Northampton boxer took the centre of the ring early on while Udofia attempted to land his overhand right.

Conway edged forward behind a tight defence and long jab, as although there weren’t too many clean punches, he looked to be in control of proceedings.

Content to bide his time and stalk around the ring behind his jab, Conway began to inject some urgency into the bout as his left hook stunned Udofia in the fifth, causing his eye to begin to shut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the bell sounded to start the sixth, referee Howard Foster inspected the injury and stepped in to end the fight with the Luton man’s right eye completely swollen, seriously impairing his vision.

Luton boxer Linus Udofia ahead of his fight recently - pic: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

After the fight, Udofia took to social media to reassure his supporters he was okay, tweeting: "I’m ok, no fractures or breaks.

"The ref made the right decision, my eye was shut, I felt I boxed to a T.. it’s boxing. We’ll be back.

"Thank you Kieran & @matchroomboxing for the opportunity & congratulations.”

"We’ll be back, I love you all."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galloway himself tweeted: “It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t fancy, but it was a win and it was in first gear.”

Since then, Udofia has added though: “All healed up, I’ve got work to do.. fight news coming soon.”