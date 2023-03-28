Udofia returns to the ring with points victory over the 'Camden Caretaker'

Luton boxer Linus Udofia

​​Luton boxer Linus Udofia emerged victorious from his return to the ring after nearly a year out by earning a points win against Robbie Chapman at York Hall on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was fighting for the first time since May 2022 when he lost his British Middleweight title bout against Denzel Bentley, the only defeat of his now 19-fight career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was up against a 29-year-old opponent, who had won 11, lost 27 and drawn three of his previous 41 bouts.

The Lutonian looked to establish himself in the first round, landing his jab and then finishing with a fine right hand.

Round two saw Udofia in control, with his jab and footwork all in good order, as in the next round he began to increase the ferocity of his attacks with an impressive uppercut, while continuing to jab to the body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the Luton boxer quietened down in round four, he was back on it in the fifth and sixth, doing more than enough to take the fight by a 59-55 points decision on the judges cards.

Udofia tweeted afterwards: “Back to winning ways!

“Thank you all for coming out and showing your support! It was good to be back.

"Really didn’t realise how long it’d been since I’d fought, until I heard the noise of the crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's been a rough few months but l’m glad that I'm back to winning ways!

“This is year is gunna be massive.