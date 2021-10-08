Valiant AFC Dunstable fall just short in FA Cup exit to Turbines

A valiant fightback from AFC Dunstable proved in vain as they were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 third qualifying round home defeat against Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

With the club making history to reach this stage of the tournament, it was always going to be a hard task against their Southern League Premier Central table-topping opponents.

The deadlock was broken on 18 minutes with a brilliant solo effort from visiting midfielder Josh McCammon who unleashed a 25-yard piledriver that flew in.

Sports then doubled their lead on the half hour, Luke Warner-Eley crossing for Mark Jones to power his header into the net.

After the break, the Turbines continued to dominate, as they had a third with 15 minutes go to, Jones getting his second.

However, AFC then came to life as four minutes later, BJ Christie pulled one back.

Nerves were really starting to jangle for the visitors when Lewis Farrell scrambled home on 85 minutes, but Sports held on, just, to reach the next round.

AFC were also knocked out of the Southern League Cup on Tuesday night, beaten 4-1 by Biggleswade FC, Jack Harvey on target.