Success against Royston...

Luton Indoor Bowls Club hosted a Royston IBC side on Saturday.

Brian Briston was the captain on the day, with the club putting out six rinks of triples.

D. Burton’s rink narrowly lost out 15-14 with R Wells’ rink comfortably winning 39-9.

B. Briston won 29-18 with C. Jordan missing out 9-18.

Another victory was earned by D. Goodship 23-12 while J. Payne added a 14-11 success as Luton claimed a 128-83 victory.