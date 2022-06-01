Wembley Utilita Cup Final win for Sacred Heart Primary School

Sacred Heart lift the Utilita Cup at Wembley

Luton Town, represented by Sacred Heart Primary School, claimed a 2-0 victory in the Utilita Kids Cup Championship Final held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

With the game taking place before the Championship play-off final, Oliver Wilde opened the scoring for the young Hatters, who were up against Sheffield United, represented by Nether Green Junior School.

His goal was the first clear chance of the contest, curling home a left footed attempt after Philip Przybylski’s weaving run.

Describing his first-half strike, Wilde, who is part of the Hatters’ U11s, said: "No one was pressuring me when I was on the ball, so I just thought I’d have a shot and thankfully I scored – it was a great feeling!"

After the break, Luton went in search of the second, with Harry Hayden's driving run leading to a blocked shot, before his follow-up attempt went narrowly wide.

It didn't take long for Sacred Heart to double their advantage as Przybylski sent his free-kick from the edge of the area sailing into the top right corner.

He said: "Now I can say I’ve scored at Wembley and I’ve lifted a trophy at Wembley. I’m going to be telling the whole school about it!"

PE Coordinator at Sacred Heart, Charles Betts said: "We are immensely proud of what they have done.

"To win a cup final with two outstanding goals like that is the envy of any professional team, let alone a school team.

"They have acted like model students all weekend have been credit to both the school and their families.”