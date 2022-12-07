Cristian Nicolescu went over for Luton on Saturday - pic: Ian Nancollas Photography

Luton RFC’s three game winning Counties Two Midlands East (South) run ended on the weekend with a 27-26 loss at high-flying Spalding.

The match began with Spalding taking command from the first whistle, which led to a try for the home side within four minutes of kick-off.

The visitors tried to apply some pressure of their own but ultimately remained frustrated, unable to initially find a way through the Spalding defence.

A counter from the hosts led to a well-constructed try under the posts followed by another unconverted score, leaving the boys in green trailing by 17-0.

Luton got on the scoresheet themselves just before the interval, as an excellent line out throw from Leon Theron, led to an opportunity for Cristian Nicolescu, the scrum-half breaking through Spalding’s staunch defence to make it 17-5.

The visitors came out with their intentions clear for the second period, young inside centre Callum Lodder picking apart Spalding’s back-line and going over, as with Olly Haynes converting, Luton were back within striking distance at 17-12.

Following an ill-tempered period, the home team extended their lead once again before Matt Yang scored a try and a conversion by Haynes kept Luton in the game at 22-19.

With five minutes to go both teams went over again, with Luton crossing the line and converting at the final whistle, bringing the final score to 27-26.

Next week, Luton are once again away, this time to St Neots in Cambridgeshire who are currently fifth in the league, before they travel to Biggleswade on December 17.

Luton’s recent run has seen them now in ninth place, with victory seeing them potentially climb up to fifth.

» Dunstablians failed to raise a side in their Counties One Midlands East (South) trip to Vipers, as the home team were awarded the points.

Dees, who are currently bottom of the table, without a win in the league yet, are due to be entertaining Bourne this weekend.

