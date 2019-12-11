Woodford reigns supreme in tought ring encounter

A 10-bout bonanza wowed fight fans as Luton Town Boxing Club held their inaugural dinner show in Stopsley.

It was an all-Luton affair that lit the fuse as Layth Brown, of Strike 06, took on Luton Town Boxing Club’s Joe Price.

Price, in just his second fight, was the busier fighter from the off, landing cleaner work on southpaw Brown, who was looking to land the straight left in the first.

In the second Price hunted down the Strike 06 fighter, and let his hands go, forcing Brown unsuccessfully to try and keep the action at range.

In the final round Price again took every opportunity to land combinations on Brown and won on all three judges’ scorecards.

Anthony Richards came up against a tough opponent in Finchley’s Thomas Hunter.

The Luton Town BC boxer tried to set the tempo from the first bell, but the rangey Hunter was strong and worked the distance well.

The Finchley fighter’s work rate rose in the second and he was just too clinical, stepping into the pocket, working to the body of Richards and stepping out.

Richards had his fair share of success but Hunter was able to absorb his biggest shots and took the decision.

Fight Of The Night was Mustafa Al-Asadi of Stonebridge (London) versus Matt Woodford, of Luton Town BC.

Woodford who had won by first-round KO on his debut just a week before, looks quite a talent and bossed the first two rounds of this encounter.

Woodford landed a huge right hand in the first, shaking Al–Asadi who waved him on and invited another flurry from the Luton fighter.

The Stonebridge boxer was lining up big left hands but it was the Luton Town boxer who crashed home two big lefts in the second.

Al–Asadi staggered back and was forced to cover up as Woodford picked his shots.

Sensing the fight was slipping away, the Londoner threw everything he could at Woodford who took some big headshots in the final round but held on to take it on a split decision.

The performance was enough to crown him Fighter Of The Night and capped off a phenomenal night of boxing for Luton Town Boxing Club.