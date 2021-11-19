Wright bags a hat-trick to make it a Super Saturday for Luton Hockey Ladies

Chelsea Wright shoots as Rachel Shadbolt waits for the rebound

Luton Town Hockey Club’s annual ‘Super Saturday’ event took place at the weekend, as the whole club was in attendance to support their teams and raise money in aid of Movember.

The Ladies 1st XI had a thrilling 7-1 win over Broxbourne IIIs, as once Chelsea Wright netted on five minutes, the floodgates soon opened.

Luton’s second goal came on 12 minutes, with a deft tap-in from Ashley Masukusa, as Charlotte Dunham swiftly made it 3-0 with a fantastic strike from the top of the circle into the bottom corner.

Broxbourne’s breakaway attempts were blocked by Luton’s strong defensive line, with Charlotte McKinnon in the right place to clear the danger, the hosts then adding a fourth when Rachel Shadbolt tapped in.

After the break, Town kept up their attacking intent, but Broxbourne pulled one back with 15 minutes gone.

Luton’s ambition remained though and an excellent cross saw Wright make it 5-1.

The hosts did have a sixth when Blanchett bagged her first goal of the season, while Wright wasn’t to be denied, reversing a shot into the bottom corner for her hat-trick, as she was named player of the match.

The men’s firsts had the daunting task of replicating the ladies performance against Broxbourne, in what was a six pointer.

Luton got off to the worst possible start, conceding inside two minutes, but they drew level through Azmat Rashid, moving 2-1 in front thanks to Dan Crimp.

The second period saw Broxbourne on the front foot, only for keeper Scott Fulton Brown to make a number of top saves.

He was eventually beaten from close range late on though as the points were shared.

The ladies IIs were determined to get back to winning ways against Blueharts IVs, but had to make do with a 0-0 draw.

Sweet had an early goal disallowed, before Blueharts took over, with Luton needing some crucial clearances from Amii and perfectly timed challenges by Kerri Wheadon and Helen Beattie to keep the scores level.

After the break, Hiba Zaidi went close with an effort, as did Lindsey and Emma, while Sarah Sayed won a penalty flick, only for Beattie’s effort to narrowly miss the target.

Player of the match went to Darla.