Young Dunstable Dragons roar to success in Junior Open

The Dunstable Dragons

Dunstable’s Junior Tenpin bowling team, The Dunstable Dragons, recently participated in the South of England Junior Open held at their home alley Gobowling.

Over 200 Junior bowlers from clubs up and down the country descended upon Dunstable for a weekend of action.

There were four events, singles, doubles, team and all were bowled over nine games, as the Dragons won an impressive 44 trophies across the age divisions.

The Dunstable Dragons bowl and train every Saturday morning at Gobowling who offer the juniors a discounted bowling rate and free midweek practice.