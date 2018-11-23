Park beaten by Saints but seconds hold Ath

Stockwood Park let a 12-10 half time advantage slip as they were beaten 32-12 by St Neots in Midlands Three East South on Saturday.

The visitors raced into a 12-0 lead in the first quarter following a brilliant try in the first few minutes from league debutant, right wing Dan Corsey.

This was followed by an equally impressive team try scored by Ben Griffin in support of a good run from left wing Keiron Ryan, as Brandon Lewsey added the extras.

However, Park then succumbed to a constant barrage of strong running and support play from the home side whose overall performance belied their league position.

Although Park were still in front by the slender scoreline of 12-10 at half time, they continued to attack in the second period.

Saints defended powerfully and unfortunately Park’s defence proved more fragile as the home team mounted some strong attacks which produced them four further tries as they ran out comfortable winners.

Park now have two weeks to prepare for their next league fixture which is a home clash with local rivals Dunstablians.

Stockwood Park IIs were held to a 7-7 draw by Bedford Athletic IIs at the weekend.

After a last minute drop out by Rushden, Park had a tough replacement fixture, with a makeshift front row, Aaron Beattie returning from a long lay-off and Tadgh O’Conchobhair stepping in to play as prop with captain Iain McGregor.

Park showed resolute defence and quick line breaks through the guidance of Frank Daly at fly half.

They continued to dominate in the pack with stand-in flanker Matt Jones gaining territory with his boot to camp Ath in their own half.

However, Ath made a quick break from the back of the scrum and scored in the corner on the stroke of half time, adding the conversion as well.

Park continued their gameplan in the second half with dominant scrums and fast line breaks.

This resulted in a quick move through the hands of the back line to Tom Anderson on the wing who touched down under the posts, converted by Jones.

Park continued to press for the winning try but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

However, it was a solid display from a resolute Park who had their backs up against the wall throughout.