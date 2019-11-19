Park leave it late but maintain their unbeaten league record

A combination of magnificent defence and a fierce determination not to lose their unbeaten league record saw Stockwood Park finish with what must be one of their most satisfying victories of the season so far.

The Midlands 3 East (South) side left it late to win 23-3 against Huntingdon.

Park moved quickly into a 10– 0 lead with a fine individual try from their speedy left wing Kyran Ryan, following a long miss pass from Harry Bishop.

Fly half Brandon Lewsey added the extras and then kicked a penalty.

Huntingdon responded powerfully and led 17-10 early in the second half.

Responding to skipper Tom Childs’ example, Park now competed with skill and commitment as a team, with the Daly brothers, Alfie and Frank, prominent in some great defence.

As the home team began to wilt and with 10 minutes to go, Park levelled the score with a fine team try finished by number eight Will Bennett and converted by Brandon Lewsey.

As Park applied more pressure Lewsey kicked two further penalties to give him a personal haul of 13 points and take Park to a well-deserved victory.

On Saturday Park hostSpalding.

This will be the first fixture between the two clubs.