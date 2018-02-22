Park triumph once more

Stockwood Park made it back-to-back wins in Midlands Three East South as they triumphed 34-14 at Northampton Mens Own on Saturday.

The visitors got off to a fine start, Aaron Beattie breaking through to score and Kyran Ryan following suit to put Park 10-0 ahead inside 10 minutes.

Jack Wharton carries the ball forward

They soon extended their lead when the forwards drove towards the line, Justin Harkin breaking off to touch down.

Stockwood were celebrating again after quick handling from the backs led to Brandon Lewsey going over, James Hankey adding the extras for 22-0.

From the restart, Park went straight on to the attack, Beattie and Jason Mitchell combining for Alex Lovell to score, Hankey converting.

Northampton then produced some pressure of their own, crossing for a converted score that made it 29-7 at the break.

In the second period, despite Men’s Own being on the front foot at times, Park edged further in front as Ryan sprinted away for a try.

The hosts added a converted consolation to make it 34-14, but it was too late.

Stockwood now have the weekend off as they gear up to entertain Bedford Queens.