Pavenham Park Golf Club: Double top for seniors champion Roy

Roy Davies toasted a superb double as he swept the leaderboard at Pavenham Park Golf Club’s Senior Club Championship.

Two nett rounds of 70 earned Davies the overall win, five shots clear of runner-up Heather Stephenson (73+72), with third-placed John Parrott a further shot back.

The 16-handicapper’s consistent scores of 86 also earned him the gross prize, one shot clear of James Hewlett (83+90=173), with John Ingram (83+91-174) in third.

* There was success further afield as Pavenham Park golfers Richard Martin, Linda Darbon, Paul and June Russell won the Mixed Open at South Beds.

* In the Captain v Vice-Captain competition, Zam Massey was the clear winner with a 44-point haul.

The rest of the top five was much closer with Simon Healy taking second with 39, just a point ahead of Dave Drewery.

And Laurence Edmonds needed a countback to edge Lloyd Paul into fifth after both carded 37 points.

* Owyn Pepper-Thompson edged a close-fought Junior Captain’s Day with nett 65, one shot better off than Ketan Lall, while Ethan Russell took third on countback with a nett 68.

* In the Ladies’ Midweek Medal, Division One was won by Luca Thompson with a nett round of 68, three ahead of runner-up Susan Long, while Di Spinks (nett 73) finished in third.

Division Two spoils went to Jackie Hughes with nett 70

And the Midweek Medal was won by Neil Salisbury (nett 65) by five shots from Jack Manley.

Results –

Seniors Roll-Up: 1 Neil Platt 42pts, 2 Joe Ashby 41pts, 3 Michael J. Brock 40pts ocb.

Seniors Roll-Up: 1 Hugh Josty 47pts, 2 Cliff Boes 41pts, 3 Arnie Brown 40pts.