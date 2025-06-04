Luton RFC and Stockwood Park RFC combine as Beds County lose to Beds Farmers

The Bedfordshire County side face the camera at Goldington Road - pic: Corinne Lovell

Goldington Road hosts end of season friendly

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton RFC and Stockwood Park RFC had seven players involved as Bedfordshire County took on Bedfordshire Farmers in an end of season friendly clash held at Goldington Road, the home of Championship side Bedford Blues, on Friday night.

Duo Joe Curtis and Gabi Toderascu, from Luton, both started the fixture, with Harrison Yang and Ollie Haynes on the bench, while Park’s Michael Powell was also in the side from the opening whistle, Mark Smith and Tom Childs among the replacements, as the team were coached by Stockwood’s Tom Edmunds as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell went over for the County’s only first half try, as did Curtis and Yang after the break, but they were eventually defeated 50-21 on the evening, with Curtis named as player of the match.

» Luton stalwart Matt Yang has been appointed as chair of adult rugby at Newlands Road. Having represented the club at every level and played in nearly every position on the pitch, Yang’s versatility, long-standing commitment and deep passion for the game makes him the ideal person to lead the adult rugby section into an exciting new chapter.

Head coach Dwayne Duffy said: “I’ve known and played alongside Yangy for more years than I’d like to admit. His commitment and loyalty to this rugby club are second to none. He’s a hugely influential and respected figure. I’m looking forward to working with him as we push the club forward at all levels.”

B️acks coach David Hamm continued: “I’ve known Yangy since I joined the club over 10 years ago and I’m thrilled to see him bring his leadership and passion for the game into a role that will help guide our club forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Luton have also named April West-Ryan as the new academy director of rugby, as she takes over from John Hunt, who has played a key role in shaping the academy’s foundation. She will now, alongside the academy coaching team, be instrumental in driving the academy forward and building a strong pathway for the next generation of Luton RFC players.

Duffy added: “April is the perfect person for this role. Her knowledge of the current academy set-up and focus on player development aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Myself and the rest of the senior coaching team are excited to work alongside her and the other coaches as we continue to grow the academy and the club as a whole.”

» Stockwood Park are looking for new players ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. The club are recruiting to their Senior Men's side as they look to get promoted back to Level Seven, backed up by a strong Men's 2XV, while they are also aiming to get a Vets/3XV side going again to play competitive friendlies through the year.

The Women had a successful campaign last season with so many new recruits who had not played before stepping up, as they are looking to push on towards their goal of Women's NC One Midlands rugby over the next few years. To get involved with the London Road club, then head to www.facebook.com/StockwoodPark.