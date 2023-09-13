Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Luton Rugby Football Club coach living with Parkinson’s travelled to France to volunteer at the Rugby World Cup.

Mike Coogan, 65, spoke to Luton News from a beach in Nice ahead of his stint as a volunteer at the rugby union tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease – a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements and difficulty with balance and coordination. He said: “Certain things become difficult and you either give in, or you just keep going.

Mike in his volunteer kit. Picture: Mike Coogan

"So tying your shoelaces and sometimes even cutting a bit of steak is hard because your right hand doesn’t work – you’ve got a choice: give in, become an ostrich, stick your head in the sand and let life pass you by, or try and keep the challenges going.”

When an advert for volunteers for the upcoming Rugby World Cup appeared on his laptop screen, Mike jumped at the chance to test himself. He explained: “It’s a good challenge, something I need to do. Rugby’s my passion, so I applied and had a Zoom interview.

“I think I am probably the oldest volunteer here, certainly on my team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For two weeks Mike, who lives in Luton, will help fans get to their seats around the Allianz Riviera stadium as he pushes himself to undertake a new challenge.

Mike, who has coached clubs in Dunstable and Stockwood Park, is looking forward to being in the thick of the World Cup festivities. He said: “There’s a great buzz. You think: ‘Wow, I’m a part of that.’ It’s fantastic. It’s a great boost because it keeps the fire in me going.

"I found myself buying slip-on shoes instead of tie-up shoes. I thought: ‘No, stop it,’ because that is just a downhill slope.”