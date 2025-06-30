Stockwood Park will begin their season at Brackley as fixtures are announced

Park to begin their campaign in September

Stockwood Park will kick off their Counties Two Midlands East (South) campaign at Brackley after the fixture list for the new campaign was announced last week.

Following that opening clash on Saturday, September 6, the club's first home game pits them against Rugby Lions on Saturday, September 13, as they have three of their first four contests on the road, going to Northampton Casuals and St Neots in October. Park will also face local rivals Leighton Buzzard again this term, heading to their Bedfordshire opponents on November 29, before welcoming them to London Road on March 21.

Announcing the matches, Stockwood wrote on their Instagram page: “We look forward to welcoming some familiar clubs again from last season, some we haven't played for a while, and others we have never played at all, and somewhat thankfully the mileage covered to support the Park should also be reduced this season.

Stockwood Park will kick off their season in September - pic: Corinne Lovell

“A particular highlight will be renewing our old, but friendly, rivalry with Bedfordshire compatriots Leighton Buzzard. It will be great to see our travelling support head over to Brackley for the opening game on 6th September and a huge crowd for the first home game of the season the week after."

Fixtures – Sep 6: Brackley (a); Sep 13: Rugby Lions (h). Oct 4: Northampton Casuals (a); Oct 11: St Neots (a); Oct 18: Oundle (h); Nov 8: Rushden & Higham (a); Nov 22: St Ives (Midlands) (h); Nov 29: Leighton Buzzard (a); Dec 6: Old Laurentians (h); Dec 13: Huntingdon & District (a); Dec 20: Peterborough Lions (h); Jan 10: Rugby Lions (a); Jan 17: Northampton Casuals (h); Jan 24: St Neots (h); Feb 14: Oundle II (a); Feb 28: Rushden & Higham (h); Mar 7: St Ives (Midlands) (a); Mar 21: Leighton Buzzard (h); Mar 28: Old Laurentians (a); Apr 11: Huntingdon & District (h).