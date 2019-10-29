Second-half flurry sees Park move up to top of the table

Stockwood Park extended their unbeaten run and moved to the top of the Midlands 3 East (South) table with a hard-fought victory at derby rivals Dunstablians.

In wet and windy conditions, both teams struggled for fluency in the first half.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when the fly half gathered his own chip ahead and sprinted in from 40 metres out.

The conversion saw them take a 7-0 lead into half time.

Park continued to press after the break and quick ball saw speedy wing Kyran Ryan released in space. He duly crossed in the corner to reduce the deficit to 7-5.

Park took the lead with a well-struck penalty and extended it when replacement Ryan Rosser beat three defenders to cross near the posts, Lewsey adding the extra points with the conversion.

Park were firmly in the driving seat by now and it was no surprise when Ryan crossed for his second late in the game to conclude a 20–7 victory.

Park’s Seconds also came out on top with a 50-0 victory at Dunstablians, Ben Griffen scoring a hat-trick of tries.

This week Park face Leighton Buzzard in the Bedfordshire Cup quarter-final at London Road on Friday night (8pm).

They will resume league fixtures the following week at home to St Neots on November 9.