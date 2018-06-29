Six of the best for Irshad as rampant Indians thrash Flitwick

Mohammed Irshad took six wickets as Luton Town & Indians crushed Flitwick by 151 runs in their Saracens Herts League Championship clash on Saturday.

After the hosts had made 207 all out from 59.4 overs, Irshad, coming on as second change, set about the Flitwick batsmen.

Luton Town & Indians add to their tally on Saturday

They had got to 21-0, before he struck, dismissing Mark Umlauf, as the visitors collapsed to 57 all out, Irshad picking up 6-18 from 11 overs with four maidens.

Opening bowler Khizer Manzoor took 4-30 too.

Earlier, Indians’ total was based around an excellent 91 from Murtaza Trunkwala, as only he and Fayaz Homyoon (28) reached double figures.

Dhaval Naik scored a magnificent century as the IIs beat Southgate Adelaide by 53 runs in Division Three B.

The opener made 120 and received good support from Hitesh Chauhan (61) and Sajad Homyoon (31no), as they put 264-3 on the board.

Gagan Kashyap then took 3-35 as Southgate were held to 211-9 from their 50 overs, Waqar Arif taking 2-23 and Haroon Afridi 2-42.

The IIIs were three wicket winners at Shenley Village IIs in Division Five B,

The hosts made 172 all out, a total Indians surpassed at 173-7.

In Division Eight A, Indians went down by 193 runs to Potton End.

Batting first, End amassed 282-3, before Luton surrendered tamely, all out for 99.

On Sunday, Fayaz Homymoon demonstrated his all-round abilities once more as Indians saw off Queens Park Westfield by eight wickets in the Beds County League Premier Division.

Westfield chose to bat, but were soon in trouble with Waqar Arif taking 2-18, and although they recovered to 65-2, Homyoon struck to take 4-19, while Suleiman Mohammed claimed 2-30 as they were all out for just 99.

Homyoon then opened the batting and was unbeaten on 44, with Murtaza Trunkwala on 27 not out as Indians reached 103-2 in the 21st over.

The IIs eased past Blunham by five wickets in Division Two.

Batting, Blunham were all out for 99 and then saw Indians hit back with 100-5 in the 23rd over.

Amad Saleem hit a hundred as the IIIs were too strong for Biggleswade IIs in Division Four.

Saleem’s 109 was the cornerstone in which Indians total of 269-5 from 40 overs was built around, Sami Haroon making 35 not out and Harsimran Singh 34.

The wickets were then shared by the Indians bowlers as Daniel Katechia finished with 3-27, while Rahul Patel took 3-29, Mahmood Modak 2-1 and Zane Haroon 2-42 dismissing Biggleswade for just 124.

A excellent display in the field saw the IVs beat Queens Park Westfield IVs by six wickets in Division Six.

Batting first, Westfield were all out for 200 as Siddhant Singh (3-44), Mohammed Ahmadzai (2-25) and Faheem Shaukat (2-28) all struck.

Indians then reached 202-4, with Singh (36), Ibrahim Ali Awan (33) and Roscian Frank (30) doing well, while Pankaj Patel (29no) and Ismaeel Naeem (27no) took them home at 202-4.