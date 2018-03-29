Six of the best for Luton as they hammer Oakham

Luton RFC made it six Midlands Two East South wins in a row after they beat Oakham 64-7 at Newlands Road on Saturday.

Ryan Staff, Adam Harris, Aiden Kenny and Don Govere scored a try apiece while, Stephen Cobb, Dave Evans and Jake Hobbs got in on the action with two each.

Elsewhere, third placed Market Harborough suffered a shock defeat to second-bottom Stamford meaning that Luton are now four points ahead their promotion challengers in second place.

However, Oadby Wyggestonians remain four clear of Luton at the top after their 41-12 triumph at mid-table Market Bosworth.

Scrum half Evans opened the scoring for the home side as a line out at the 22-metre line resulted in a maul.

He received the ball at the back of the maul and there was no cover on the outside leaving him with a clear run to touch down in the corner.

Rik Hobbs missed the difficult conversion.

It was Evans again who extended Luton’s lead, as similar to his first try he received the ball from a maul, however, this time he spun his way past tacklers to get himself to the try-zone.

Hobbs slotted home the kick to make it 12-0.

Kenny looked to have scored as he skipped his way past multiple Oakham players, but dropped the ball as he went to touch it down.

However, Luton got a penalty from the resulting five-metre scrum, and captain Staff opted to take it early before smashing his way over the line.

Hobbs had no problems with the conversion adding the extras once more.

Flanker Harris scored Luton’s fourth try of the match and sealed the bonus point.

It came after some good attacking phases and quick passes resulted in Harris receiving the ball just before the whitewash.

Hobbs converted well from beyond the 22 to make it 25-0 at the break.

In the second period, Jake Hobbs scored his first try early on as from some strong attacking phases, Luton made progress up the field before brother Rik picked out the centre and he dived over in the corner.

Rik missed the conversion though from a very tight angle on the touchline.

Cobb scored almost immediately after as found on the wing by a long looping pass from Harris, he had a free run from the 22.

Hobbs converted brilliantly from distance to make it 37-0.

Winger Kenny then made up for his earlier knock-on as he received the ball from Hobbs in space and charged for the try line, Hobbs’ kick sailing between the posts from distance once more.

Hobbs added his second try of the match as he received the ball from Jordan Davies about five metres from the try area and Oakham’s lock couldn’t stop him from diving over.

Hobbs kept up his kicking masterclass as he slotted another hard conversion between the posts.

Cobb then put the ball down the between posts after David Hamm’s inside pass resulted in the centre breaking through the Oakham line from 30 metres out.

Hobbs was left with a simple kick to make 57-0.

Luton scored straight from the kick off, Rik Hobbs side-stepping his way past a couple Oakham players before passing it to his brother Jake, the centre then went on a great curling run which was stopped just before the line.

However, he offloaded the ball to Govere who finished off the play.

Hobbs once more added another fantastic kick from distance to make it 64-0.

The scoring didn’t end there as the visitors got themselves a consolation try right at the very end as their centre went on a good run breaking through Luton’s line and Davies couldn’t stop him putting the ball down.

Oakham’s kicker converted with the last action of the match to make it 64-7.

Luton are without a game this weekend, resuming on April 7 when they travel to fourth placed Old Laurentians with leaders Oadby hosting Market Harborough, in third.