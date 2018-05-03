Skipper Staff in confident mood as Luton host Matlock in play-off decider

Luton RFC will take on Matlock RFC in a crucial Midlands Two promotion play-off at Newlands Road on Saturday.

The home side are going into the game with an impressive nine successive wins under their belt, which saw them finish second in Midlands Two East South.

They only lost three games throughout the course of the season and narrowly missed out on first place by a few bonus points.

Matlock’s form is not as impressive, as they finished second in Midlands Two East North, 18 points behind champions West Bridgford, losing five and drawing two throughout the 20-game season.

Luton also scored a mammoth 868 points, conceding only 266, while Matlock only managed 520 and conceded 334.

An optimistic captain Ryan Staff said: “We are confident in our abilities as a team.

“However, we know we will need to be firing on all cylinders if we want to get the win this Saturday.”

Matlock will be faced with a four hour round trip to Luton, but Staff doesn’t believe that should affect the match.

He continued: “I can’t speak for Matlock, however I know when we travel away we are just as focused as when we are at home.”

The flanker claims that his side’s preparation in training throughout this week are vital going into the game.

He said: “It is massively important to tie up any loose ends and make sure we all completely focused and ready for Saturday’s match.

“We are looking to step up to another level in preparation for Saturday.”

Flyers have been handed out to several of the town centre bars and events have been created across the social media platforms to encourage people to make their to Newlands Road this weekend and support the team.

Staff stressed the importance of this, adding: “All support is very much appreciated, the more people that can join us in our battle for promotion the better.”