Staff scores twice as Luton ease to victory at Bosworth

Luton enjoyed an excellent 32-13 Midlands Two East South win at Market Bosworth on Saturday.

Dave Evans and Ben Murphy both went over, while captain Ryan Staff scored a brace to secure the bonus point.

Fly-half Rik Hobbs brought his kicking boots with him as he slotted home five out of six attempts too.

It was scrum half Evans who opened the scoring as he picked the ball up from a ruck five metres from the line, and wriggled his through Bosworth’s cover to touch down, Hobbs missing the conversion.

Flanker Staff extended the visitors lead as he received the ball from Hobbs on the 22 and barged his way past a number of Bosworth players before putting the ball down between the posts, leaving Hobbs with a simple conversion to make it 12-0.

At the other end, the home side pulled back three points with an easy penalty.

Martin O’Grady looked certain to score for Luton as he was first to get on the end of Jake Hobbs’ kick but he dropped the ball as he dived over the line.

In the second half, Luton grabbed a third try when they pushed a maul, resulting from a five-metre lineout, over the line and Murphy broke away from the back to score. Hobbs added a fine conversion to make it 19-3.

However, Bosworth got themselves back into the match with a penalty and then a converted try to bring the scores back to 19-13.

Staff put any hopes of a comeback to bed as Evans went on a fantastic run from 30 metres out, smashing his way past a Bosworth player and offloading the ball to the captain yards from the line, who dived over easily.

Hobbs converted well from an angle just beyond the 22 and then added a further two penalties to complete the scoring.

Luton have a rest week this weekend before hosting second placed Market Harborough in what is set up to be a massive fixture at Newlands Road.