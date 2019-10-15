Starkey’s brace secures the victory

Luton Town Hockey Club’s Ladies’ Firsts left Welwyn with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Emma Whitehall put the visitors ahead at the interval.

Two second-half goals were added by Suzanne Starkey to secure the three points.

The Ladies sit second in Division One behind Hertford Seconds.

The Ladies’ Seconds, top of Division Five, made a slow start at home to Welwyn Fourths.

Eventually they were able to find a way through with a goal from Emma Halsey, the same player doubling the advantage.

In the second half Luton knew they could win this game, but didn’t seem to make it easy for themselves.

However, Sarah Sayed scored a hat-trick and a goal from Olivia Sturrock secured the 6-0 win.

The Men’s Firsts hosted Royston.

Stephen Condell netted in the first half with Azmat Rashid and Gary Newman on taget after the break.

However, these finishes weren’t enough for the side and they lost 5-3.

The Men’s Seconds were away in Cheshunt.

Perri D’Cruz, Dave Neale and Gary Hickman secured the 3-2 win as they collected the points.

The Men’s Thirds were at home to Royston.

They found themselves trailing 1-0 at half time.

Robin Barnes scored the equaliser in the second half as the match finished all square at 1-1.

Following a defeat last weekend, the Men’s Fourths were looking to get back on track against opponents Stevenage.

Luton took an early lead after a ball was sent into the D by Justin Coward, which was knocked on to Nikhil Dodhia by Alfie Hutton.

Unfortunately for Luton, Stevenage came back and ended up scoring three goals before half time.

In the second half Luton were battling to try to get back into the game.

However, they were unable to beat the Stevenage goalkeeper for asecond time in the match.

Luton continued to try to get back into the contest but Stevenage caugh them on the counter attack and scored a fourth goal to run out 4-1 winners.