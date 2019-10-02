Starkey warning as Suzanne scores four

Luton Town Hockey Club’s Ladies’ Firsts secured a 5-1 victory at home to Rickmansworth.

Following a big defeat last week they needed to get their heads up and some points on the board.

Rickmansworth were having a bad day and not putting up much fight to the raw skills of Luton.

Runs were being made and passing worked and, with Rickmansworth down to 10 players following injuries, Luton were able to look the stronger team.

Suzanne Starkey made the breakthrough, which then opened the floodgates.

Starkey completed her first-half with the away side also getting off the mark to reduce the arrears.

However, Starkey and Emma Whithall completed the scoring after the break.

The Ladies’ Seconds were away at Milton Keynes, the home side’s defence resilient to a number of early attacks.

MK took the lead in the second half before Olivia Sturrock, Gale Charles and Becca Blanchett responded to secure a 3-1 victory which saw the side move to the top of Division Five.

The Men’s Firsts won 4-2 away at West Herts Thirds.

Garry Newman (two), Stephen Condell and John Hathaway were on target.

The Men’s Seconds lost 3-0 at home to West Herts Fourths while the Men’s Thirds lost 9-0 on the road at West Herts.

The Men’s Fouths were away to Southgate Adelaide, looking to maintain momentum.

But things didn’t go quite as planned, losing 5-2 with Nikhil Dodhia scoring both consolations.

Luton’s under 12s competed at the Shefford and Sandy tournament.

They won three games, drew two and lost one, securing a well-deserved silver medal.

Good teamwork displayed by the whole squad was complemented by some brilliant defending and scoring opportunities, 11 goals scored in total.

Matt Dobson coaches the team, which included Charlie Dobbs, George Dobson, Adam Hobbs, Ella Siddons, Ryan Siddons, Adam Samm and under 12 debutant Jess Cooper.