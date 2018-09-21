Stockwood Ladies run Hitchin close this time

Stockwood Park Ladies were narrowly beaten 12-0 by Hitchin Ladies at the weekend.

With some of the club’s more established players away, it gave Park’s youngsters a chance to perform, and they did so admirably.

Stockwood start well, with Amy and Abbie turning the ball over well, while Hannah Thomas and the returning Kristie were having a real impact too.

Park’s new back-line of Tracey, Cat, Pariese, Ellen and Chloe were making their tackles in an excellent defensive display.

Hitchin almost took the lead with a try out wide, but Annie was there to crash the winger into touch.

Turning round 0-0, Hitchin pounced on an early mistake to open the scoring.

The conversion wasn’t added, but Hitchin went over again soon afterwards, adding the extras this time to lead 12-0.

Late on, Park came back into it, Pariese stopped just yards from scoring herself, while Ellen just couldn’t gather a pass close to the line.

However, after being beaten heavily in their recent matches against Hitchin, losing 12-0 shows real progress by Park.

Abbie was voted player of the match, while Cathy Edmonds put in another superb display.

Park are without a game this weekend as they host Lordswood Valkyries on Sunday, September 30.