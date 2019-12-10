Stockwood Park go top of the table following BBOB success

Stockwood Park moved to the top of the Midlands 3 East (South) table with a comprehensive 35-5 victory over Northampton BBOB on Saturday.

Park scored five tries to secure a bonus-point win, all of them being converted by fly half Brandon Lewsey.

For Park there were some fine performances, line out jumpers, Jack Wharton, Phil Doherty and Michael Powell supplying a constant source of good ball.

Scrum half Frank Daly put in a man of the match performance, scoring two tries, one from a quickly-taken penalty which saw him cross the line before the home team were aware and another which saw him involved in attack and defence.

Park started slowly and conceded a try within a few minutes to go 5-0 down before they got going.

BBOB worked hard but Park’s slick handling was very effective and, in the first half, they moved into a 21-5 lead at half time with tries from Brandon Lewsey, Alfie Daly and his brother Frank.

In the second, half Frank Daly added his second try before Will Bennett charged over for Park’s fifth try.

On Saturday Park host Stamford in a top-of-the-table clash (KO 2.15pm).

Park’s Seconds beat Brackley 21-7.