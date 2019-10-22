Stockwood Park move up to second ahead of derby clash

Stockwood Park continued their unbeaten start to the season with a bonus-point win against Rushden and Higham, who were also unbeaten going into the game.

When Park attacked, number eight Will Bennett stormed over from an attacking lineout with Brandon Lewsey adding the conversion.

Rushden kicked a penalty before the Park forwards, driven on by man of the match Michael Powell and skipper Tom Childs, started to gain ascendancy. Tries from James Brennan and Childs, both converted by Lewsey, who also added a penalty, saw Park pull away.

Rushden kicked a penalty on the stroke of half time as Park turned round 24-6 ahead.

Second half tries for Lewsey, Justin Harkin and Frank Daly saw Park run out worthy winners.

Lewsey completed his 100 per cent kicking record with three more conversions for a personal tally of 18 points in the 45-6 win, which moves Park into second place in the table ahead of a derby at Dunstablians next week.

Coach Tom Edmunds reflected: “We have made a positive start and the team is improving each week.”

Park’s Seconds ran out 67-10 winners at Bletchley in their EM Merit Table game.